COVID cases top 56,00 statewide, but new case decline continues

The Virginia Department of Health now reports total confirmed and probable statewide cases of COVID-19 have topped 56,000, but the seven-day moving average of new cases continues the decline that began May 21st. In the Lynchburg region, the VDH reports one additional case in the latest 24-hour reporting period for the following totals: 99 in Lynchburg, 28 in Amherst County, 34 in Appomattox County, 94 in Bedford County and 28 in Campbell County.