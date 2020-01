Crews responding to fire at old Bedford Middle School.

Emergency Crews are responding to a reportedly large fire this morning at the old Bedford Middle School on Longwood Avenue. The road is blocked off at Peaks Street and North Bridge Street. When asked, sheriff’s deputies told WSLS-10 they have been at the scene of the fire for so long they lost track. In April, Bedford town council approved a deal to renovate the vacant school into apartments.