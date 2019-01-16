Police searching for suspect after a man was shot while driving

From Lynchburg Police Department:

On January 15, 2019 at 1657 hours,Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Lynchburg General Hospital ER in reference to a b/m with gunshots wounds. Upon arrival officers spoke with a 19 year old, black male resident of Roanoke VA who advised that he was driving his vehicle in the area of Monroe Street when someone shot into his vehicle. The victim received a gun shot wound to his arm and leg. The victim is currently receiving treatment of non-life threatening injuries.Upon further investigation by officers,a crime scene was located at the intersection of Eleventh Street & Monroe Street.There are no suspect at this time.The victim refused to provide further details in reference to this investigation.The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DetectiveS.L.Duncan at (434)455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DetectiveS.L.Duncanat (434)455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website atwww.cvcrimestoppers.orgto enter a web tip, or text “CVCS”plus your message to 274637