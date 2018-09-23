Stabbing suspect arrested, victim hospitalized with “serious” injuries

On 09/22/2018 at approximately 2315 hours Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 1504 Longview drive, James Apartments in reference to a Malicious Wounding (stabbing). Once on scene Officers spoke to the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim advised that he was assaulted and stabbed by a black male who left the area on foot. Officer searched the area and was able to locate the suspect in the complex. The suspect was identified as Jamel Owen Davis age 33 of Lynchburg. He was arrested and charged with one count Aggravated Malicious Wounding. The victim was transported to the Lynchburg General Emergency Room being treated for serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. D. Tucker at (434)455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.