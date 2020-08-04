Crime of the Week: Police seek woman wanted for bank fraud

| By

For Immediate Release: August 4, 2020

Crime of the Week – August 4, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fraud committed at the Langhorne Road BB&T last month.

On July 6, 2020, a woman presented false identification and opened accounts in another individual’s name at the BB&T branch located at 2120 Langhorne Road. The suspect is a white female with grey hair and glasses who wore an orange sleeveless shirt at the time she opened the accounts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.