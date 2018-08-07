Crime Stoppers seeks man suspected of stealing power tools from area stores

Central Virginia Crime Stoppers is looking for a man suspected of taking power tools from stores in the Lynchburg area. Police say it happened just over a week ago at the Lowe’s on Timberlake Road and an unnamed business in Madison Heights. Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

News release: On Sunday, July 29th 2018, just before 10:00 a.m., a white male subject walked into the Lynchburg Lowe’s on Timberlake Road and went to the power tools section of the store. He picked up a power drill and reciprocating saw and placed them into a cart. He then picked up a circular saw as well and walked past all points of sale to the parking lot where he left the scene in a dark SUV. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a similar offense by the same suspect in their jurisdiction the following day. The male stole from a business in the Madison Heights area of Amherst County and fled the scene. The white male was wearing blue jeans, white high top style shoes, a white t-shirt with a blue or black strip on the shirt and wearing black framed glasses. The male also had a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, unknown design and several tattoos on his left arm and forearm. If anyone can identify this subject, please call contact Detective R. Oliver with Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office at (434) 946-9373 ext. 5 or Lynchburg Police Officer B. Anderson at (434) 455-6060 ext. 608. You may also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.