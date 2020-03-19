Home
Health Officials concerned possible COVID-19 case in Lynchburg not reported
Watch: Positive coronavirus case reported in Roanoke
CVABC Executive Director Health Alto visited the Morning Line
Published
March 19, 2020
|
By
Harrison Hartzog
Heather Alto with the CVABC talks to WLNI’s Kenny Shelton and guest co-host Jeff Taylor
about the economic impact of Covid-19 and what their organization is doing to help.
https://wlni.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Heather-Alto-CVABC.mp3
