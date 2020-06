D-Day celebration in Bedford to have no guests for first time

For the first time in the history of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, guests will NOT be on-site to commemorate the invasion’s anniversary. But as WLNI’s Ian Price reports that doesn’t mean there won’t be a celebration:

06-05 D-Day WLNI-WRAP

Click HERE to view the D-Day Virtual Event once it is available