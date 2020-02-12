Dabney convicted of voluntary manslaughter; jury recommends four years

A Lynchburg jury today found Tyler Dabney guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Benjamin Friar at the James Crossing apartments in November of 20-18. The jurors then recommended a sentence of four years. Prosecutors had sought a second-degree murder verdict, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett says no outcome would be considered satisfying:

That with Reporter Andre Whitehead. Dabney’s mother, Brandi Drew, tells him she is relieved her son was not convicted on the murder charge:

Witnesses had argued that the shooting resulted from a heated argument. Formal sentencing is set for April.