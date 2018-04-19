Danville official says tornado caused $2.4M in damage

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – A Danville official says a tornado earlier this week caused $2.4 million of damage to the Virginia city.
The Register & Bee reports City Manager Ken Larking gave the estimate during a city council meeting Tuesday.
Larking says the damage includes $800,000 to public infrastructure and $1.6 million to private infrastructure.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado with winds of 110 mph (180 kph) touched down Sunday in the southside city. Storms also struck Lynchburg and Campbell and Amherst counties on Sunday, leaving significant damage.

 









