Dave Ramsey joins WLNI lineup!

America’s trusted voice on money, Dave is a National best-selling author and radio host who helps listeners learn to budget, beat debt, & build a legacy. Dave sets himself apart from other financial shows by going beyond math to reach his listeners on an emotional and spiritual level. That extra dimension has led The Dave Ramsey Show being heard on more than 500 stations nationwide. Beginning September 8th, Dave Ramsey will air weeknights 7pm-10pm. Joe Pags will move from 10pm – 1am.