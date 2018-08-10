DC’s police and protesters prepare for white nationalists

WASHINGTON (AP) – Government and police officials in the nation’s capital say they are confident the city can manage this weekend’s planned white nationalist rally without violence. The Unite the Right 2 rally will take place Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Park in front of the White House. One year ago, the first Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia devolved into chaos and violence resulting in the death of a counter-protester. At least two counter-rallies are planned for the same park, with police vowing to keep the two sides separate. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser says her city is experienced at peacefully handling all sort of protests and police have promised a total lockdown. President Donald Trump will not be in town.