Deadline for voter registration looms

October 11th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginians have only a few days left to register to vote. Monday is the deadline to register online, by mail or in person. Voters will decide the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart next month. There are also several competitive congressional districts throughout the state, as Democrats hope to pick up seats as part of a broader effort to take control of the U.S. House. Virginians can register to vote online at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

 









