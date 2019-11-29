Deck the Hills canceled tomorrow due to rain forecast

(from Downtown Lynchburg Association) Deck the Hills, Downtown Lynchburg Association’s November 30th event, has been canceled due to forecasted rain. A smaller tree lighting ceremony will still take place from on Sunday, December 1st from 5pm-6:30pm at the Craddock Terry Hotel. Changes to the event include: Cancellation of performances from the Jefferson Forest Cavalier Theatre, Heritage High School Marching Band, Kuumba Dance Ensemble, The Red Shoes, and Jiggy M.



· Santa will be available for photos from 5pm-6:30pm but will no longer be reading stories.



· Complimentary hot chocolate will be offered in addition to items for purchase from Shoemakers



· The trolley will still run on Saturday, November 30 (for Small Business Saturday), and not Sunday, December 1



