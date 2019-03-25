Delegate Scott Garrett will not seek re-election

From Delegate Scott Garrett: After much thought and prayer, I have decided to not seek re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates in November. It has been my privilege to serve the good people of the 23rd House District for the past ten years. Thank you for placing your confidence and trust in me to represent our values in Richmond. Whitney and I value the friendships we’ve made along the path of public service and the overwhelming support and encouragement we’ve received. I’ve always felt called to public service – first as a general surgeon, saving lives and then as a legislator, ensuring our state government work s for all Virginians . Now, I am looking forward to serving full-time in my role as a husband to Whitney and a father to our two teenagers, Tyler and Haley Gray. God has granted me no greater title than that of “Dad.” In this chapter of life, the public service I will provide is to do my best to continue preparing these two young people with hearts and minds to serve as productive, responsible adults. Again, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your Delegate and look forward to many bright days ahead.