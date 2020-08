Delegate Wendell Walker discusses the upcoming special session

| By

Lawmakers return to Richmond for the special session this week to take up the state’s budget while addressing criminal justice issues and other matters. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to block evictions until next spring, boost spending on high-speed internet access for students learning virtually and set aside $1 million for the safe removal of a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Delegate Wendell Walker spoke with the MorningLine about the session: