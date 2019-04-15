Denton: Northam partially restores image, but damage is permanent

Governor Northam has slowly made his way back into the public after the yearbook blackface revelations last February. Virginia Tech Professor and WLNI Political Analyst Bob Denton says what is far less certain is to what extent Northam can can effectively help the Democratic party’s General Assembly candidates in November. And he says Northam’s image and effectiveness in representing Virginia to the rest of the country are likely to be permanently damaged. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

04-15 Denton-Northam Wrap-WLNI-WEB