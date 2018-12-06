Details released in Madison Heights shooting

A 17-year-old old is charged with the overnight shooting in Madison Heights that sent a 51-year-old man to the hospital. The Amherst County Sheriff’s office says the teen suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase near the shooting, a home along the 100-block of Longview Drive. Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar tells Reporter Andre Whitehead the victim had left the scene on his own:

Officials say they do not know if the shooter and victim knew each other, and the suspect did not live at the home. No names have been released.

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred this morning in Madison Heights. Deputies received the call around 3:00 am that a male subject had been shot in the home at 187 Longview Drive. The victim, a 51-year-old male, left the scene prior to deputies arriving , but was later located at Sheetz in Madison Heights. He has been transported for medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Upon their arrival, deputies encountered the shooter, a 17-year-old male, and after a brief foot chase was able to apprehend him. It is not known at this time whether the two individuals knew each other prior to the incident, but the juvenile did not live at the address. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Lynchburg Detention Center. This incident continues to be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.