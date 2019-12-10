Dick’s Sporting Goods to move to larger Lynchburg store at River Ridge

NEWS RELEASE: Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to River Ridge with an anticipated opening in fall 2020. This is a significant addition to the property that paves the way for other big name retailers to open at River Ridge.

River Ridge officially announces the fully executed lease to open at the East End of River Ridge’s new development. Construction on the East End is underway, with the demolition of the former Sears.

Once the new Dick’s Sporting Goods location opens at River Ridge, the store at the Wards Crossing shopping center will close. The 45,000-square-foot River Ridge location will be 50% larger than the location at Wards Crossing, allowing for more merchandise and a greater assortment of departments than those available at the current location.

“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this announcement, so we are thrilled to finally be able to share the news,” said Craig Pettitt, Vice President Retail Real Estate at Liberty University, owners of River Ridge. “With many student athletes in the area and a variety of outdoor activities in Central Virginia, we think Dick’s Sporting Goods makes perfect sense as an addition to the property.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the first new retailer with plans to open on the East End, and Pettitt says that guests can expect similar announcements to come.

“We expect more big name retailers to follow now that River Ridge has secured Dick’s Sporting Goods,” Pettitt said.