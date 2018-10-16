Disaster declaration means federal help on Florence spending

October 16th, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia officials say President Donald Trump has approved the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration that will help pay for costs incurred during Hurricane Florence. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the decision in a press release Monday.  The approval means Federal Emergency Management Agency funds will provide reimbursement for 75 percent of local and state costs incurred. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told a committee of lawmakers Monday the state has spent about $43.4 million on Florence and its share after the expected FEMA aid will be about $10.8 million. Most of that spending, about $32 million, went to setting up emergency shelters, which local news outlets have reported just over 50 people used. Virginia escaped the worst of Florence’s wrath after the storm took a southward turn.

 









