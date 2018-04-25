Distracted driving simulator to be used in high schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Drive Smart Virginia plans to bring a distracted driving simulator to four high schools in Virginia. The nonprofit organization seeks to raise awareness and change behavior to improve safety on Virginia roadways. It recently received $4,350 in funding from a charitable program of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to bring an interactive teen driving program to schools in the cooperative’s service area. Drive Smart Executive Director Janet Brooking said teen focus groups have shown that interactive education makes a lasting impact on younger drivers. The state Department of Motor Vehicles estimates that more than 26,000 crashes in Virginia last year involved a distracted driver. Drive Smart will start visiting the schools this week, including: Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School, Louisa County High School and Albemarle High School.