DMV moving road tests during Odd Fellows Road construction

From Virginia DMV: For customer and employee safety during local road construction, driver’s license road tests will not be conducted from the Lynchburg DMV Customer Service Center, 3236 Odd Fellows Road, and instead will be temporarily moved to a nearby location. Beginning March 30, road testing will be done on Fridays at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) facility on Campbell Avenue near the Route 501/460 intersection, located approximately 10 minutes away from the customer service center. Appointments are necessary and can be scheduled at any DMV customer service center or by calling (804) 497-7100. As soon as safely possible, road testing will return to the customer service center.