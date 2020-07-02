DMV to resume road skills testing, but with some big changes

| By

Virginia’s DMV is resuming its road skills testing for residents 18 and over – but it may not be very close to you, you may have to wait a while, and it will be significantly different in some ways than before. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

07-02 DMV Testing Wrap WLNI-WEB

The nearest site to Lynchburg is South Boston, and when we checked late yesterday on line, the earliest possible road skills test appointment was for July 20th.

—

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND – Modeling the best practices of other states and industry leaders, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement a new method for passenger vehicle road skills testing that ensures new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills while incorporating social distancing for the health and well-being of customers and employees. DMV will also resume motorcycle skills testing according to the best practices for social distancing. Additionally, the agency announced Wednesday the reopening of three more DMV customer service centers for specific services by appointment only, and the resumption of service at one more DMV Select office.