Does Lynchburg City Schools have a slush fund?

The City of Lynchburg website
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson discusses the latest meeting by city council.
Jeff Helgeson (053019)
Jim Carrey slams Robert Mueller as ‘Cowardly Lion’ in ‘Wizard of Oz’-inspired artwork
NYU scraps Talia Lavin’s journalism class over lack of interest
Trump administration faces food fight over nutritional standards for school lunches
Groom shot after confronting brother-in-law for bringing dog to wedding, not painting 'just married' on truck
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom
If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.