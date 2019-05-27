Dog attacks four-year-old boy in Botetourt County

A dog attacked a four-year-old boy yesterday in Botetourt County. The boy was taken for hospital treatment, and the dog was shot to death. It happened yesterday at a home along Timber Ridge Road between Fincastle and Buchanan. The sheriff’s office says the boy’s father heard screams outside and pulled the dog off the child.

From the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office: On May 26, 2019, Botetourt County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Timber Ridge Road Buchanan VA for a report of an injured 4-year-old child that had been attacked by a dog. Upon their arrival, they located the child that was being attended to by a person outside the residence.  EMS arrived shortly after Deputies and began treatment of the child who was transported to RMH for continued treatment. Witnesses stated that they were at the residence for a gathering they stepped inside to get food and thought the child was coming in with them. They heard the child scream outside and came out to see the dog attacking him. The child’s father pulled the dog off the child.  The dog involved in the incident was shot prior to Deputies and Animal Control Officer’s arrival. Animal Control took possession of the Dog and transported it to the Health Department for testing.  No charges have been placed at this time; the incident is still under investigation.









