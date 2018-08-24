Dr. Bob Denton

August 24th, 2018 | Written by:

VT News photo

WLNI Political Analyst and Va. Tech Professor, Dr. Bob Denton, talks about the race for U.S. Senate in Virginia.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test