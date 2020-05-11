UPDATE: Driver of overnight crash was DUI

UPDATE FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE: The LPD has confirmed the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUS: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a crash on Old Forest Road early this morning that damaged vehicles and two homes. On May 11, 2020, at 3:21 a.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Old Forest Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they located the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle appeared to have lost control and ran off the road while traveling on Old Forest Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck three parked vehicles and a residence and debris caused property damage to a second residence. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.