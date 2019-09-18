Driver killed when pickup runs into tractor on US 29

| By

State Police say a Chatham man was killed today when the pickup he was driving ran into the rear end of a farm tractor. It happened on US 29 in Pittsylvania County between Dry Fork and Blairs. Troopers identify the victim as 44-year-old Philip Hutson. The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

NEWS RELEASE: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper W.I. Davis is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today (Sept 18) at 6:37 a.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2005 Ford 5000 farm tractor was traveling south on Route 29 in the left lane and was preparing to make a left turn onto a private drive, when the farm tractor was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the farm tractor was Evany Pineda Morillon, 20, of Blairs, Va. Mr. Morillon was not injured. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Phillip Wayne Hutson, Jr., 44, of Chatham, Va. Mr. was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The farm tractor was displaying the required slow moving vehicle placards and was equipped with lights.

The Virginia State Police Crash Team was called to assist with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.