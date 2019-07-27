Driver killed when pickup strike tree

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper D.W. Lacks is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County. The crash occurred July 23, 2019 at 6:40 p.m. on Route 607, south of Route 746.

A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling on Route 607 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and then struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, David W. William, 36, of Scottsburg, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. William died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.