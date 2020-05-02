Driver sought for hit-run pedestrian accident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian Thursday night.

On April 30, 2020 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the 7700-block of Timberlake Road for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

A witness reported seeing a dark colored sedan involved in the crash. The suspect vehicle has possible damage to the front passenger’s side, hood, windshield, and mirror. The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.