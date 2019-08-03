El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead

(from CNN) A 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, is in police custody after a shooting at an El Paso shopping center that killed 20 people and left 26 others injured, according to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. Authorities are looking at potentially bringing capital murder charges against him, Allen said. The case also has a “nexus to a potential hate crime,” he said. “Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree a nexus to a potential hate crime,” Allen said.