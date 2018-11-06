Election day: Dems seek to flip GOP-held Va Congress seats

This is election day in Virginia and nationwide as Americans decide which party will control the House of Representatives for the next two years. Several Virginia seats are considered among those as candidates for “flips” to Democrats. While polls continue to project a Democratic majority come January, our political analyst says things may end up closer than those polls predict. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

Voters in the Lynchburg area will select candidates in one of two Congressional districts in the region: the 5th and 6th districts. Senator Tim Kaine is seeking a second term, facing a challenge from Republican Corey Stewart. There are also two proposed amendments to the Virginia Constitution on the statewide ballot.