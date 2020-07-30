End of an era: long-time broadcaster Larry Dowdy signs off

| By

Long-time broadcaster Larry Dowdy called it a career today, 47 years after first sitting behind a microphone. For the last five years, Dowdy has hosted the Morning Line here on WLNI Radio. It culminates a career that included earlier stops at K92 Radio, WDBJ7’s Mornin’ Program, and Sunny FM. Dowdy says he still expects to produce some podcasts and do some voice-over duties. His retirement comes as new owners assume operation of WLNI this weekend. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

Here is Larry’s farewell announcement:

