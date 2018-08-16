Endangered missing child alert: 15-year-old girl last seen in Chilhowie, Va.

From news release : The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearing House have issued an endangered missing child media alert on behalf of the Chilhowie Police Department on August 15, 2018 at 2243 hours

The Chilhowie Police Department is looking for Paige Meckenzie Allen, age 15, height 5″3′ feet, weight 135 pounds, with blue eyes, red hair and unknown clothing description.

The child is believed to be in danger and was last seen at 124 Eller Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia.

Please contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or the Virginia State Police 1-800-822-4453, (1-800-VACHILD).