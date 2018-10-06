Evington man charged with alleged crime spree

From State Police: An Evington, Va. man faces multiple charges in Campbell County following a series of crimes occurring within the county since late Friday night (Oct. 5). Tony A. Kidd, 53, is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at Lynchburg General Hospital.

The series of incidents began at 8:59 p.m. Friday when the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a domestic assault occurring at 96 Lucinda Drive in Evington. When Deputies arrived at the residence, Kidd was arrested for assault and battery. He was taken before the local magistrate and released on bond.

At 12:33 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 6), the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an individual trying to break into a Ford Expedition at 21 Lucinda Drive in Evington. Deputies arrived, spoke with the homeowners, and extensively searched the area but found no suspect.

At 11:40 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 6), the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to conduct a welfare check at 21 Lucinda Drive in Evington. Deputies arrived at the residence to find the front door ajar. They entered the residence where they found Robin L. Chenault, 65, deceased and a 69-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment. Both subjects had been shot. Kidd is the primary suspect in the shootings.

Deputies also determined that a firearm and Ford Expedition were missing from the residence at 21 Lucinda Drive. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office put out a Be On the Lookout (BOL) for the stolen Expedition and for Kidd. Kidd was located in the City of Lynchburg by a Lynchburg Police Officer and a pursuit was initiated. Please contact Lynchburg Police for additional information on the pursuit.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with investigating the homicide and malicious wounding at the Lucinda Drive residence. Charges against are pending at this time