Evington man dies in Campbell County crash

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper T.Z. Beams is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday (March 18) in the 2300 block of Lynbrook Road. A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Route 622/Lynbrook Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver, John F. Lambert Sr., 59, of Evington, Va., was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, John S. Lambert, 38, of Evington, Va., died at the scene. He had been partially ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.