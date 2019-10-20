Evington man dies in car accident

(from Virginia State Police) Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct 19) at 5:05 a.m. on Route 24, three tenths of a mile west of Route 711 in Bedford County. A 1999 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 24 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, crossed the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Brian Michael Martin, 35, of Evington, Va. Mr. Martin was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.