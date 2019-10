Exchange Club of Lynchburg readies for their big fundraiser

| By

The Exchange Club of Lynchburg reaches a milestone Friday when it holds its annual Pancake Jamboree for the 60th year. Close to 3,000 people typically stop by for the club’s only fund-raising event of the year. Eugene Wingfield joined us today on the Morning Line:

Pancake Jamboree runs from 6:00am until 7:00 pm Friday at the Lynchburg City Armory. Click here for full information.