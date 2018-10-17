Expert: MS-13 members move to smaller Virginia cities to find work

Experts say the MS-13 gang has been around Virginia for a quarter century, but its spread outside major urban centers has been more recent — although not entirely successful. Some members have moved in recent years to smaller population centers in search of work, but with more police training and communication, law enforcement has been able to better contain the gang’s growth and activities in less populated areas. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

