False alarm on shots fired report at River Ridge Mall

(from Lynchburg PD) The Lynchburg Police Department has confirmed no shots were fired at the River Ridge Mall [last night] At 6:58 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired at Belk at the River Ridge Mall. They determined there were no shots fired and the sound was doors closing.

At the same time, off-duty officers were on scene at the mall with a VIP guest. Once the officers became aware that the situation with the VIP guest was becoming unsafe due to the number of people and capacity of the mall, he was asked to leave, and left the area without incident. There are no reported injuries.