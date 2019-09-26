Falwell: Leaked emails and texts came from disgruntled former LU workers

| By

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Junior says former Liberty employees who leaked private emails and text messages are disgruntled workers attempting to undo Liberty’s growth and progress. Falwell appeared on the One America News Network, and he said the leakers had previously been dismissed from their Liberty jobs:

09-26 Falwell Bite-WEB

Click here for the full OANN story.

Among other things, a Politico article this month alleged comments and emails made by Falwell denigrated university students and officials — and sexually-related comments he allegedly made about his own wife.