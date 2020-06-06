Fatal crash in Bedford County

(from VSP) Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Friday, (Jun 5) at 10:53 p.m. on Route 460, two tenths of a mile west of Dixie Lane in Bedford County. A 1993 Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the westbound lanes on Route 460, when the vehicle struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Tyler Jacob Little, 23, of Hurt, Va. Mr. Little was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.There is no information on the driver of the Chevrolet at this time.The crash remains under investigation.