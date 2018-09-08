Fatal shooting in Bedford County

(Bedford County release) September 07, 2018, Bedford County 911 received a call from 1034 River Oak Dr. at 11:44 p.m.by a male subject stating that his roommate had been shot. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene at 11:50 p.m. and found a male subject in the floor with multiple gunshots to his body. Deputies started CPR until Rescue arrived and took over. Aaron Robert Brumfield, age 22, 1034 River Oak Dr. Forest Va. was pronounced deceased by the rescue squad at 12:06 am. The witness stated that three people came into the house and gunfire was exchanged hitting the male victim. The witness stated that the suspects then ran out the side door.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to wwwcvcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.