Fatal shooting in Evington; no arrests

From Campbell County: RUSTBURG, VA – On March 11, 2019 at 2:54 p.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Benchmark Dr., located in Evington, VA 24550, in regards to a call for assistance needed for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, 33 year old, Travis Lee Nunn, inside the residence, with an apparent gunshot wound; Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were notified and arrived on scene to treat the victim. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation; however, appears to be isolated in nature. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, or submit your tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, or at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.