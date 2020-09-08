Fatal Wreck in Campbell County

State police are investigating a fatal accident in Campbell County. It happened Friday night at 11:10 p.m. on Marysville Road, approximately 1,000 feet from Route 29. Police say a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on Marysville Road when it ran off the left side and struck a utility pole. The driver, 54-year-old Brian E. Krantz of Gladys, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Here is the news release from State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Harris is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Sept. 4, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. on Marysville Road, approximately 1,000 feet from Route 29.

A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on Marysville Road when it ran off the left side and struck a utility pole.

The driver, Brian E. Krantz, 54, of Gladys, Va.,, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.