Fee to see popular Virginia waterfall could more than double

PEMBROKE, Va. (AP) – The fee to visit one of the most visited waterfalls in Virginia is set to more than double.The Roanoke Times reports that the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to charge $8 per vehicle to visit Cascades Falls in southwest Virginia. The current fee is $3.The 69-foot waterfall gets about 150,000 visitors a year and is one of the region’s most popular outdoor recreation spots.The forest service is currently seeking public comment about the fee increase for finalizing a decision.