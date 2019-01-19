Fiber cable cut disrupts 911 service to Altavista, Gladys areas

January 19th, 2019 | Written by:

From Campbell County: Rustburg, VA – Campbell County Department of Public Safety has received information that due to a cut in the fiber optic line, individuals in the Altavista and Gladys areas of the locality are experiencing difficulty when dialing 9-1-1 for service needs, and have been unable to connect to dispatch via landline. Citizens that are experiencing difficulty are advised to use your mobile devices until connections are restored. Thank you.

Share the Love 2019








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test