Fiber cable cut disrupts 911 service to Altavista, Gladys areas
From Campbell County: Rustburg, VA – Campbell County Department of Public Safety has received information that due to a cut in the fiber optic line, individuals in the Altavista and Gladys areas of the locality are experiencing difficulty when dialing 9-1-1 for service needs, and have been unable to connect to dispatch via landline. Citizens that are experiencing difficulty are advised to use your mobile devices until connections are restored. Thank you.