Field of Honor returns, will also honor healthcare workers

The Rotary Club of Forest is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Field of Honor. Between August 29th and September 11th, more than 700 flags will wave along Graves Mill Road as a tribute to our past and present American Heroes. The MorningLine spoke with the Rotary’s Gary Hostutler about how this year’s tribute will also honor healthcare workers:

Sponsor a flag in honor of YOUR hero by visiting Forest Rotary.com.