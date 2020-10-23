Fifth and Federal reopens after rioting

Fifth and Federal has opened its doors again for the first time since May. Rioters caused more than 100-thousand dollars in damage after the restaurant retweeted Jerry Falwell Jr’s tweet of a face mask with the blackface photo from Governor Northam’s yearbook. Owner Josh Read says the retweet was out of frustration at the governor’s COVID restaurant restrictions. He told the MorningLine he’s been working with community leaders on outreach efforts in the neighborhood:

Close to 20 people were arrested in connection with the violence.