Lynchburg firefighters responded to a fire call this morning at Appalachian Tank Car Services. The company maintains and repairs railroad tank cars at its facility alongside the CSX tracks near Virginia Episcopal School. Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke nearby with Garland Harper, who grew up in the area and knows it well:

We have no word yet on the extent of damage. Lynchburg Police blocked access to the plant while firefighters responded.